Introduction

You should start a blog to answer peoples questions or to be an authority on a subject. Share what you know (or what you and your team knows) because sharing value builds trust, and people buy from those who they know and trust.

This guide covers everything you need to know to start and run a blog. It puts you on the inside track to become more helpful than your competitors, and to ultimately outperform them.

But there’s so many blogs!

That fact is to your advantage. Often another blog (or many blogs for that matter) have already written on a topic that you wish to write about. This is good! Identify the substandard attributes of other posts so that your post can improve in those areas. The ultimate goal is for your post to most thoroughly answer a question or be the authority on a subject.

Contents

Why blog content marketing?

Traditional marketing is concerned with two key metrics: reach (the number of people who are exposed to the marketing) and frequency (how often they see it). The goal is to reach a lot of people, often.

Blog content marketing depends on reach, but what makes it different is that high-frequency isn’t necessary. Content will usually be read once. And ‘the right’ content needs to only be read once for the reader to participate in a conversion event. This is because blog content marketing earns a reader’s trust by providing free value. Then it compels the reader to take action—whether it’s making a purchase right away or subscribing to a mailing list.

The more trust you build with your readers, the more likely they are to view you as an authority—and the more likely they are to buy what you’re selling.

And if you’re going to invest the time to build a relationship with your readers then make it genuine.

Does this guide really deliver?

Google is a question-answering machine. And the search engine giant answers questions by sending people to blogs. If your post best answers a question or is the authority on a subject then Google sends the most traffic to you.

This guide works for me and it will work for you.✌People with early access to this guide are beginning to realize the potential: